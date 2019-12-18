MOOREFIELD — Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College has received a USDA grant to create a Potomac Highlands Food Co-op.
The funds from USDA’s Local Food Promotion Program are designated to improve access to locally produced agricultural products and expand market opportunities for farm operations. EWVCTC will use $285,805 from the program to develop the food co-op.
“The Potomac Highlands Food Co-Op seeks to not only meet the demands of the growing agriculture industry in West Virginia, but will also provide an opportunity for our agribusiness students to have hands-on experience outside of the classroom,” Eastern President Chuck Terrell said. “We are also thrilled that this grant will allow us to provide valuable resources including coordination and educational opportunities for our regional farmers and growers as we work to increase and improve the market for our region of West Virginia.”
One of Eastern’s goals is to select the right co-operative model based on needs and resources available, develop member educational and business support services, and start operation of the co-operative by year three of the project.
The USDA says its program will strengthen the local food system on a number of levels, including building a solid collective sales, marketing and distribution system while providing the resources, training and coaching needed for the agriculture community.
A food co-op coordinator will be recruited in 2020 to lead and manage grant activities. For more information about the project, call Megan Webb, dean of advancement and innovation at 304-434-8000.
