The arc of COVID-19 remained on a steady course in Hampshire County last week.
The latest testing data showed 107 negative tests with 5 results pending.
The 7 positives include just 1 new case — reported late last week — with 5 recovered and the death of the only patient from here who had been hospitalized on April 18.
But the daily tally doesn’t yet include tests from the county’s 2 nursing homes. Gov. Jim Justice earlier this month ordered that all nursing home residents and staff be tested.
“Each facility has received training and is doing the testing themselves,” Hampshire County Health Executive Director Stephanie Shoemaker reported Monday. The testing was conducted Monday at Hampshire Center and Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s long-term care unit.
Shoemaker said she planned to report those numbers separately from the numbers for the rest of the county.
Her department, with assistance of the National Guard, is continuing to test for COVID-19 in a drive-through setup outside Hampshire Memorial Hospital on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Last Thursday, 12 people were tested, including 6 out-of-county residents who work for Hospice of the Eastern Panhandle.
“They were mandated to be tested and were running out of options,” Shoemaker said.
The drive-through testing requires an appointment and an order from a physician.
