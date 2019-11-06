6 of 10 West Virginians can find a plan for $75 or less
Americans began signing up Friday for health coverage during the 2020 calendar year at HealthCare.gov.
It’s available to people who don’t have health insurance through their employer and aren’t on Medicare or Medicaid.
The 6th open enrollment period runs through Dec. 15.
In West Virginia, 6 of 10 people can find a plan for $75 or less this year at HealthCare.gov thanks to financial help that lowers their monthly premiums.
Despite the affordable coverage options available and strong consumer demand for quality and comprehensive coverage, funding has been significantly reduced for the outreach efforts that give people the basic information they need to sign up for health coverage.
Nevertheless, the marketplaces remain resilient, with nearly 12 million people having signed up last year and even more affordable coverage options to choose from this year.
Assistance is available to all West Virginians who wish to sign up for marketplace plans through navigator groups. Navigators provide free-of-charge assistance in helping consumers get the best plan for their needs and guide them through the changes to the healthcare.gov site. For more information about area navigators, please visit: acanavigator.com.
