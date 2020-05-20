When you go to the polls between today and June 9, you have some important races to decide and 2 key issues to vote on.
You know how you want to vote. But we would like to make a case for one issue that has always been a source of pride for Hampshire County, both for the service provided and for your continuing support.
The 2 libraries here don’t ask for much — other than that you come in and let them help you. On June 9, though, they’re asking voters here to once more give them the little bit they need to keep the doors open for the next 5 years.
The amount they’re seeking locally is a pittance. Someone who owns a $150,000 house will pay less than a dollar a month — $10.80 a year — under the levy.
By having a levy, the libraries qualify for additional state funding each year. The state will add more than 50 cents to every dollar the levy generates. That’s a pretty good deal.
The better deal is what the Hampshire County Public Library in Romney and the Capon Bridge Public Library provide residents.
You know that tens of thousands of books are available, along with audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, magazines and newspapers, but the libraries play an even bigger role in our communities.
Their summer reading programs keep kids engaged between school years. They have story times for the little ones, special programs, meeting spaces, computers, laptops, Wi-Fi connections, copier and notary services.
Hampshire County has passed the library levy every time it has come up for a vote. This year let’s continue that winning streak.
