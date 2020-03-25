1KINGWOOD — A West Virginia group plans to study removal of the only dam on the Cheat River.
The DTE Foundation awarded Friends of the Cheat $100,000 to study removing the Albright Power Station dam, which created a pool that fed the cooling towers of the now decommissioned coal-fired plant, news sources reported.
“Preserving our environment — land, air and water — is a priority for the DTE Energy Foundation,” said Lynette Dowler, president of the foundation. “We’re proud to support Friends of the Cheat in their work to remove a dam that will improve aquatic life and enhance fishing along this beautiful waterway.”
A consulting firm will do a study to determine information such as the structural integrity of the dam, details about sediment behind it and potential options for removal.
Removal of the dam is endorsed by the state Division of Natural Resources, the foundation said.
Horse racing resumes at track without fans
2CHARLES TOWN — Live horse racing is back on without the fans at a West Virginia track a few days after the facility was shut down due to the new coronavirus.
Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races resumed horse racing Friday night, news sources reported. But the track’s grandstands, grounds and casino remain closed to the public, which can watch the eight-race card online or through the track’s simulcast partners.
The facility closed early last week after Gov. Jim Justice ordered casinos around the state to shut down.
“It was actually made clear to us through the governor’s office that the mandated casino shutdown was not intended to apply to horse racing,’’ said Erich Zimny, the facility’s vice president of racing and sports operations.
The track said it will limit the number of people in the track’s barn area to horse owners, trainers and other essential workers.
Due to the virus, the track has postponed the Charles Town Classic, which was scheduled for April 18. No rescheduled date was announced.
The state’s other horse track at Mountaineer Casino in Chester does not start its 2020 live racing schedule until late April.
