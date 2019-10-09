ROMNEY — Two Hampshire County businesses took home industry awards on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism, held at Snowshoe Resort in Pocahontas County. The annual Stars of Almost Heaven Awards are an opportunity for the West Virginia Tourism Office and West Virginia Tourism Commission to recognize industry partners across the state for their achievements in advertising, marketing and public relations, as well as their contributions to the tourism industry in West Virginia.
Best Co-Op Ad: Capon Springs & Farms
This advertising/public relations award is presented to the best single or multi-partner group ad from the cooperative advertising program. Submissions can include print, digital, broadcast, radio and out-of-home. This award is the second statewide tourism honor presented to Capon Springs & Farms; they were awarded Best Social Media Campaign in 2016 for “Best Swimming Pool in the U.S.”
Spirit of West Virginia Award: The River House
This award is presented to a community or organization that has promoted West Virginia tourism development and enhanced community spirit while preserving the state’s cultural, historical or natural heritage and beauty. Emphasis is given to volunteer and community efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.