In 2007, Chuck Hampe watched as a monument honoring World War II Veterans was unveiled in Berkeley Springs. On that day, he dreamed that someday Morgan County Vietnam Veterans could also be honored.
He and his wife Linda started making crafts and going to car shows selling tickets for their crafts for $1 each. The state paid for the World War II monument and Chuck was told he could get a grant to build the monument. That didn’t happen, so they just kept plugging away at it, a dollar at a time.
In the spring of 2016, Chuck and Linda had amassed just a bit over $5,000. He approached the Alderton-Dawson Post 60 American Legion and they allowed him to form a committee, hold meetings and events there and sell T-shirts and raffles at their monthly breakfasts and to lend a helping hand.
Several sub-committees were formed. The special events committee has held over 40 events since then. From bake sales to sock hops, attendance continued to grow. Venues in Morgan County hosted numerous fundraising dinners and dances and almost every business in the county and surrounding areas, large and small, has donated.
So far, over 500 individuals have donated and over 528 Morgan County Vietnam veterans have qualified for inclusion on the monument by providing a copy of their DD214 and signing a consent form.
Volunteers have visited every cemetery looking for Vietnam markers and the research committee has diligently tried to find next of kin. They started in the Paw Paw area and worked throughout the county.
In November of 2018, the committee filed for 501(c)3 non-profit status and an official board was formed. They just reached the $210,000 mark and are getting close to their goal of $225,000. A contract has been signed with Gordon’s Memorials of McConnellsburg, Pa., and a deposit has been made.
A pork barbecue benefit dinner with loads of raffles is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 10, from 1-5 p.m. Chuck Hampe is inviting all Morgan County Vietnam veterans, next of kin and supporters to meet at the square in Berkeley Springs where the thermometer tracks progress on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m., when he plans to place the next sticker, bringing the fundraising efforts to $220,000.
“I am overwhelmed by the generosity of our community and the volunteers that have brought us this far,” says Hampe. “We hope to erect the monument in the summer of 2020.”
To be included on the monument, any Vietnam veteran who served in-country or in the era from Feb. 28, 1961, to May 7, 1975, and was a resident of Morgan County at birth and attended any Morgan school in their lifetime qualifies. Any Vietnam veteran who was drafted or enlisted within 2 years of leaving any Morgan County School qualifies.
It does not matter where Morgan County Vietnam veterans live today as long as they were residents at birth or entered the service within 2 years of residency in Morgan County. Volunteers are still trying to locate those who moved out of the area.
Any Vietnam veteran who made Morgan County their home, who still live in Morgan County or who lived in Morgan County at the time of passing qualifies. Era, in-country and Vietnam veterans who made Morgan County their home will be listed by category on the monument, as well as the 7 brave men who never made it home.
Next of kin of deceased veterans are encouraged to get their loved ones qualified for the monument. Time is of the essence. The deadline is Dec. 31.
All the information can be found at www.mcvvmf.org. Click on the “add a name” tab and download the consent form. If you have misplaced form DD214, visit www.archives.gov/veterans/military-service-records/ The group also has a Facebook page at Morgan County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. If you need personal assistance, call Sharon Davis at 304-308-1902.
