Our yearly look at how people get online told us 2 things — Frontier is still the dominant service provider and people here just don’t like that company.
More than half the respondents — 68 — listed Frontier as their primary Internet service provider. The other 58 were split among satellite (10), Atlantic Broadband (23 folks in the Romney area only) and cell service by a smart phone (28).
Oh, and one wiseacre said in our online poll that they don’t get online. Go figure.
But the comments tell the story. Here’s a sampling and you can read all the comments on our Facebook page:
Jenn Welsh: Hampshire Review has jokes today, I see.
Kathy Jeffreys: The obvious next question is “Of those that have Frontier, how happy are you with it?” And the resounding answer would be....”Not at all!”
Sean Nieberlein: It’s sad that frontier takes advantage of Hampshire County, but worse that Hampshire County allows it.
Wanda McCulley: Frontier is soooo unreliable. It goes out for days if not weeks at a time and then you wait weeks for an appointment – and then they don’t show up. Worst service, hands down.
Geri Clay Keith-Pownell: I have HughesNet and have never had one issue with them. Yes, it may be cost more than Frontier but peace of mind is priceless.
Joshua Hott: I have Frontier Communications so my ability to open this article is hindered and they don’t have an estimated time when my service will be restored.
Tracy Hott-Keister: We recently hooked back up to Frontier and surprisingly, it is very good. At least for now.
Jodi Good Graham: Frontier has never been an option where I am located. I have to use HughesNet. But it is slow. I wish we had more options, but that’s what you get for living in the country I guess.
Belinda Allen: Mostly what I hear ...some people would do better with 2 cans and a string.
Bonnie Myers: I use my AT&T phone as a hot spot. Until there is reliable Internet I am not going to waste my money.
Sandra Carr: Frontier, which only only provides dial up speed when it works
Ira Joseph Shaffer: Atlantic Broadband. 5G and no problems since I got rid of Frontier.
Alan Dice: Broadband? That’s cute.
Michael Coan: There’s only one available in most places, from an old antiquated infrastructure of wires. No fiber optic or cable.
Terry Gruber: I use a wireless router through US Cellular. Frontier fails, so I had to go for something. Can’t conduct business with the crap Frontier offers.
