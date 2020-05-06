Early stages of Gov. Justice’s plan to reopen businesses in West Virginia offer a glimpse of the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, but Hampshire County isn’t out of the woods yet. For small businesses though, the plan, “West Virginia Strong: The Comeback,” allows them to open their doors and begin serving the community again.
Last week, Gov. Justice’s “week 1” phase of reopening the West Virginia economy kicked off, allowing outpatient health care operations to resume if they were prepared, including dentists, chiropractors and psychologists.
Week 2 of the reopening gives the go-ahead to small businesses with 10 or fewer employees, restaurants with take-out services or outdoor dining options, church and funeral services as well as professional service businesses (hair salons, nail salons, barbershops and pet grooming). Week 2 began on Monday, meaning that Hampshire County businesses that fit the description can open their doors, not that they are required to.
“No one has to open if they don’t feel comfortable doing so,” said Hampshire County Health Department director Stephanie Shoemaker last week. “But I know a lot of people are chomping at the bit to get back open.”
Sunkiss Tanning in Romney is one of the businesses that were back open Monday after being closed for several weeks due to the pandemic. Manager Nicole Hobday said that she and her employees are excited to finally be back open to the public.
“It feels awesome,” she admitted. “Believe me, my girls are ecstatic that we’re open.”
Shoemaker said last week that employers could recommend that their employees wear masks, and Hobday said that she and all of her employees are taking that particular precaution, as well as consistently using hand sanitizer.
“I double up on my sanitizing for the beds,” she revealed. “We also have the Plexiglas up, and the chairs are all 6 feet apart.”
Hobday also noted that folks have been instructed to wait in their vehicles in the parking lot to avoid congregating in the building, and the Sunkiss Tanning Facebook page states that her business is currently catering only to folks with a West Virginia driver’s license to avoid out-of-state travelers that might be carrying the virus.
Jill’s Barber Shop’s Romney and Capon Bridge locations will be opening their doors this Friday, also putting in place safety measures such as asking patrons to wear masks during their visit. Because of the face coverings, Jill’s will not be doing beard care at this time.
“We are doing a first come, first serve basis,” said a Facebook post from Jill’s, detailing that if the shop is busy, visitors can leave their name and number and then wait in their car until it's their turn, and continuing to say, “please be patient with us, this is a new system for everyone.”
While the reopening plan has stirred ideas that Hampshire County is nearly back to normal, Shoemaker predicted that “normal” might not be the end goal during the reopening process.
“No one will probably be operating exactly the same as before COVID-19,” she said. “Everyone will be making changes, good changes, to prevent the spread of the disease for our community as a whole.”
Dr. Thomas Daugherty, Health Officer of the Hampshire County Board of Health, voiced some concerns last week about the reopening and what effects it might have on the mindset of Hampshire residents.
“I’m concerned it may be more of a challenge for all of us coming out of the lockdown,” Daugherty said. “It’s been tough. Folks want to get out and do anything. They haven’t seen anyone.”
Daugherty and Shoemaker both agreed that the best course of action for residents of Hampshire County is to stay the course. It isn’t the time to get lax about social distancing and PPE, they said.
“Hampshire County has done a super job, but we need to continue this until we’ve declared total victory,” Daugherty said. “It would be quite the shame if we went backwards in this.”
