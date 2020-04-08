‘Drive-through’ graduation idea offered to board
ROMNEY — Hampshire High’s 2 assistant principals have proposed a graduation ceremony for pandemic times — parade style.
Megan Fuller and Adam Feazell laid out their idea for a drive-through graduation ceremony at Monday night’s school board meeting.
“We believe that we can create a modified, on-campus ceremony using a parade-style event, which would entail graduates to drive in their cars to the ceremony site in a line,” Fuller explained.
She described how the event might work, with graduates exiting their vehicles, receiving their diplomas, having their picture taken with their families, and return to their vehicles.
“The entire ceremony can be broadcasted, either through out school resources or outside entities if needed,” Fuller added. “This is currently the only option that we’ve thrown around that allows us to go on with our original graduation date on our campus, and we can make it happen regardless of the weather.”
If the West Virginia Board of Education made a decision regarding graduation ceremonies, Fuller said that they’d be “back to the drawing board.”
One of the concerns that characterizes the graduation debate is always the question of limiting the amount of family who can attend. Fuller said that the drive-through graduation idea allows graduating seniors to bring as many cars of family as they want, as long as when the family exits the car for pictures, they stay at their vehicle.
“If you’ve got 5 cars of family, then you’ve got 5 cars of family,” she said.
Another element in the discussion is always weather, and Fuller said that this idea would work in any kind of weather; if it rained, diplomas could be kept inside and cars could circle around to the front of the building.
Feazell added that a benefit to having a ceremony that is vehicle-based is the ability to include grandparents, since the elderly are the most at risk with the COVID-19 issue.
“The advantage to doing something like this is that it would also, as long as the restrictions were going on, allow grandparents to attend, because they could pull up, stop and not get out of the car,” he said. “They could be separated from everyone but still see what’s going on.”
Speeches could be prerecorded beforehand, even, and broadcast out during the parade-style ceremony.
Board President Debbie Champ, however, was not enthused by the idea of a drive-through graduation ceremony.
“I struggle with the whole drive-through thing. It’s kind of like you spend 13, 14 years of school and then get to go through the McDonald’s drive-through and get your diploma,” Champ said. “I’d rather wait than do a drive-through.”
The issue with waiting until later in the summer, presumably when gathering restrictions may be lifted, is twofold. First, attendance will be lower because of students with obligations, such as college orientations that occur during August.
Board member Bernie Hott said, “It’ll be better attended if we have it on May 29 rather than a later date.”
The second issue with waiting until July or August for a traditional graduation ceremony is the heat, and Fuller explained that sometimes it’s tough to sit out in the heat in May; July or August would likely be unbearable.
Champ’s main concern was that there was currently no input from students regarding their graduation ceremony, and Feazell explained that a survey could be sent out through Live Grades for seniors to voice their opinions.
“I still hold out hope that we are going to make May 29; maybe it’s not going to happen, but I was hoping even if we didn’t get to have it on our field, we would have something that looked like a traditional graduation soon thereafter,” Champ said. “Let’s see what people think and go from there.”
