LOOM — An 81-year-old Augusta man remained in a coma Tuesday after a 2-pickup crash here just after midnight Saturday.
David Morris was flown by Aircare 4 helicopter to Inova Fairfax Medical Center for treatment of head trauma, broken bones and an eye injury.
“He’s in pretty rough shape,” family friend Tim Reese said.
Reese said Morris’s wife, Elaine Boyer, and friends have been spending time at the hospital with him.
West Virginia State Police said Morris was entering U.S. 50 from Timber Mountain Road when his green 2001 Ford F150 truck was struck by a 1997 Dodge Ram 2500 being driven west by a teenager.
State Police do not publicly identify juveniles.
Assisting with the investigation was Deputy Phoebe Lahman of the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office. The Augusta and Capon Bridge fire crews, Augusta Rescue Squad and the county ambulance responded to the scene.
The case remains under investigation by Cpl. D.A. Bowland of the West Virginia State Police’s Romney Department.
Reese said The River House in Capon Bridge is gathering cards, notes, well wishes and expressions of sympathy to Morris and his family in the wake of the accident.
