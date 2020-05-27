A head-on collision and an ATV accident claimed lives here on Memorial Day weekend.
Ronald Craig Poling of Mathias was pronounced dead at the scene of a 2-vehicle, 2-motorcyle accident Saturday afternoon on U.S. 50 east of Augusta. One person was life-flighted for treatment.
A 40-year-old woman from Delaware died when the all-terrain vehicle she was on plunged down a 20-foot embankment off Foxes Hollow Road west of Romney Sunday afternoon. Authorities were not releasing the names of those involved pending notification of next-of-kin Tuesday.
Poling was driving 1 of 2 motorcycles on U.S. 50 when the accident occurred. The sheriff’s office said a west-bound vehicle was waiting to turn left onto Dunkard Church Road when it was rear-ended. Witnesses said the 2nd vehicle then hit the motorcycles.
Besides the life flight, 2 other patients were transported to hospitals for treatment and 2 others refused treatment.
No citations have been issued as of Tuesday afternoon. The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
West Virginia State Police, Augusta Fire, Slanesville Fire, Romney Rescue and the county ambulance responded to the accident.
CPR was being administered when sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene of an accident a little more than a mile down Foxes Hollow Road shortly after noon Sunday.
The sheriff’s office said the Delaware woman was pronounced dead and a girl with her was transported to UPMC-Western Maryland in Cumberland for treatment of a shoulder injury.
A 39-year-old man from Delaware was arrested and charged with DUI involving death. He was not in Potomac Highlands Regional Jail Tuesday morning, a search of jail records showed.
Along with sheriff’s deputies, Natural Resource Police, the county ambulance, Romney Rescue and Burlington Rescue responded to the scene.
The sheriff’s office said it would release more details when the accident report is completed.
Other weekend accidents included:
• Two adults and 3 children were taken to Hampshire Memorial Hospital for treatment after an accident around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Slanesville Pike. A relative said the injuries, besides bruising, were not significant.
• The swift-water squad operated by the Romney and Springfield Valley fire companies had to rescue 3 people whose canoe capsized in the South Branch near the Romney Bridge Sunday afternoon.
Reports indicated 1 person was pulled from the water and 2 were transported off Pisspot Island.
