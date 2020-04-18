This morning wanted suspect Ograbisz was captured in Hardy County at a house just outside of Moorefield.
"Mr. Ograbisz was taken into custody today by members of the Moorefield Police Department and Hardy County Sheriff’s Department. The Moorefield Police Department would like to thank the Hardy County Sheriff’s Department, Grant County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police and the community for their assistance with this investigation and locating Mr. Ograbisz."
