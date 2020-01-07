Old Man Winter was whipping Hampshire County today (Tuesday, Jan. 7) as a clipper system dashed through, dropping snow, closing schools and offices, and littering the roads with accidents.
Here’s what we know as of 2:15 p.m.:
• A state road truck reportedly hit a car head-on near Slanesville around 12:15 p.m.
• Hampshire County government offices closed at 11 a.m.
• Potomac Edison was dealing with one outage involving up to 20 customers in Capon Bridge.
• Apple Valley suspended pickups in Hampshire and Mineral counties at midday. Unfinished routes will be completed Wednesday.
• One driver was reporting U.S. 50 littered with cars off the road between Capon Bridge and Gore.
• In Mineral County, U.S. 50 between Burlington and the Keyser cutoff was reported shut down before 1 p.m. by multiple stuck vehicles.
• An accident with entrapment was reported on the Paw Paw Road in the area of Pin Oak around 1:50 p.m.
• An hour earlier crews were responding to an accident on Route 29 North about 3 miles beyond the Slanesville General Store.
• Hampshire and Mineral units were called to Route 28 near the county line for a multiple-car pileup around 11:40 a.m.
• Other accidents included no injuries on Route 259 near Capon Springs Road at 1:50 p.m., one on Grassy Lick Road at 12:40 p.m. and a 3rd at 10:40 a.m. on Jersey Mountain Road.
