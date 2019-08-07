ROMNEY — After the strong windstorms we received last winter a patch of trees growing between Romney Middle School and the Hampshire High were damaged.
When reached for comment, Al Foster, Director of Maintenance for Hampshire County Schools, explained that a tree had blown over and knocked down two more like dominos. He said that other nearby trees in the small grove had also been damaged from the storm, so his department decided to remove them all.
“We contracted someone to come out and cut down the timber,” Foster said. The plan is to then return the wood to the high school for use by the students in shop classes.
