Notes from the battlefront in the war on COVID-19
We’re now living in the era of the drive-up closing on mortgages.
The firm of Keaton, Frazer and Milleson has set up a tent in the parking lot behind its Main Street Romney law office to keep the wheels of commerce turning.
“It just made sense for trying to comply with the government’s order and keep our clients and our staff as safe as possible,” Managing Partner Will Keaton said. “We’re just trying to soldier on.”
Keaton said that an interest-rate drop last month has spurred refinancing. That has kept volume up.
And, he said, spring weather has helped for the outdoor process.
“People have been very appreciative and accommodating and understanding,” he said.
* * *
As of noon Tuesday, Hampshire County still had no confirmed cases of COVID-19. The County Health Department reported that 19 tests had come back negative and 12 are still pending.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in nearby counties (at noon on Tuesday, March 31)
West Virginia: Hampshire (0), Mineral (0), Grant (0), Hardy (1), Morgan (1), Jefferson (6), Berkeley (14)
Virginia: Frederick (12), Shenandoah (7)
Maryland: Allegany (0), Garrett (3)
* * *
The Oldtown toll bridge will remain open, as it is considered an essential public utility.
* * *
All parks are closed in Hampshire County, including Camp Walker, Capon Bridge Park, Green Spring Park, Hampshire Park, Central Hampshire Park and Slanesville Park.
* * *
The following restaurants are temporarily closed: Romney Diner, El Puente I, El Puente II, El Centro, Mountain Top.
* * *
The West Virginia Division of Highways says it’s seeing an increased amount of litter along roadways across the state during a time when it is especially important to work together to maintain a clean environment to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Our dedicated employees are doing all they can to stay safe as they respond to emergency situations and maintain our roadways to keep the chain of supply functioning for our citizens,” Transportation Secretary Byrd White said. “Please be considerate and think of the hardworking men and women who will pick up what you throw out.”
* * *
The River House has launched a page on their website called “Art at Home,” which offers ideas on do-it-yourself arts, crafts and activities to pass the time while you’re social distancing. Most of the projects only require basic supplies that you probably already have in your home. For more information, click over to theriverhousewv.org/art-at-home.
* * *
The Hampshire County Community Foundation announced there is still a need for facemasks. Follow them on Facebook for a YouTube instructional video or checkout masks4wv.org for guidance.
