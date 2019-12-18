AUGUSTA — Finding Arno Hott in a group was easy, says his longtime friend Bill Roomsburg.
“Wherever the hard work was, Arno was there,” Roomsburg recalled Monday.
When the Augusta Ruritans put in a new water line in for the whole fairgrounds, “Arno wasn’t on the tractor,” Roomsburg said. “He was always down on the ditch with a shovel.”
The Ruritan member, educator, veteran and father of 4 was strong and active to the end, friends and family say. Arno Hott passed away last Tuesday at the age of 95.
To Rhonda Dante, Hampshire County Schools’ head nurse, Arno was simply dad.
“As a dad, he was pretty awesome,” she said. “He was strict. He didn’t yell at us. His punishment was just being disappointed in us and that was the worst thing.”
She was never in one of his classes, but as an educator here in Hampshire County for 36 years, Arno touched lives, both in the classroom and on the basketball court as a coach.
His career began in the same 1-room schoolhouse he attended as a child, Sugar Grove, and wrapped up as assistant superintendent of schools at his retirement in 1983.
“Some people posted pictures of when he was their teacher in Capon Bridge,” Dante said of last week’s social media tributes. “Their comments were pretty cute.”
The Hampshire native graduated Romney High School in the middle of World War II and joined the Army Air Corps. He survived an attack by a native headhunter in New Guinea and returned to his home county to marry and teach.
He was wed to Dorothy Tutwiler, also a teacher, for 70 years until her death last year.
Arno and Dorothy were recognized as Ruritan volunteers of 50 years for the 2010 Hampshire County Fair.
“He took care of the kitchen there for a lot of years,” Roomsburg said. “He was there every night.”
His involvement around the county — and state — reached farther.
He was a Mason. He taught Sunday School at Augusta United Methodist Church and served as president of the Augusta Cemetery Association. After retirement he was active in the annual Silver-Haired Legislature.
At his funeral, Lynn Adams recalled his words to open the Silver Haired Legislature in October 1988 as Speaker of the House:
“I believe we get everything in life we want, if we help others get what they want.”
For Arno Hott’s complete obituary, turn to page 2A.
