Dakota Karper
Old-time musician and owner of The Cat and the Fiddle studio in Capon Bridge
Care is my motivating word
If I were to sum my hopes for 2020 up into a single word, it would be the word “care.” I hope that 2020 will be a year to bring greater care into each of our lives.
First, care for the things that are in our possession and under our hands of influences. Whether our jobs, our properties, or the things and people that depend on us - if we can find care for them, we will take greater responsibility, and have greater pride and integrity in all the things we touch.
The second thing I hope to see care for is the “self-care” we each give ourselves. If we care for ourselves the way we want the people we love most to care for themselves, we will be more conscience of the things we put in our mouths, the exercise we do, and kinder in the thoughts and actions inwardly directed.
Finally, the last thing I hope to see greater care for is the care we give to both our friends and those who oppose us in every way. Whether through our words in politics, local government, or ever how we respond and treat our neighbors, we should be putting ourselves in the shoes of those around us, and thinking how we can soften the harsh lines that divide rather than just to elevate our own stances.
A world filled with people that care is the world I wish to live in.
Josh Crawford
English teacher at Hampshire High School and manager of the Post 91 Legion baseball team
Following a pretty awesome year
With 2020 on the horizon, my mind begins to wonder with curiosity, as to what will take place in the coming year. In all honestly, it will be quite difficult for me to top the year of 2019.
In the past year, I graduated from college, landed a great job and got married within a 3-month timespan. I also had one of my best seasons ever as a coach, and spent a lot of time in the woods during deer and turkey seasons.
It will most certainly be difficult to top a year like that, but really, I am not looking to top it.
In 2020, I am hoping to create new memories with great friends. I plan to spend a lot more time in the woods, all over the country, chasing any animal that is in season. I am also planning to work as hard as I can to have another successful year as an American Legion baseball coach.
As a first-year teacher I am certainly going to do my best to learn as much as possible about my craft, so that my future students will be able to reap the benefits.
Lastly, I will be serving the duties as Best Man in one of my best friends, Brandon Martin’s, wedding, which is something that I am really looking forward to.
Yes 2019 was full of great times, and major personal achievements, but I am excited to start the chapter of 2020. I plan to take things one day at a time, and to make the most of every second that I am lucky enough to spend on earth.
Joe Hott
Bluegrass singer and British radio host based in Nashville
‘The plan for every year is to grow’
As a very blessed 2019 has come to a close I really look forward to what lies ahead in 2020. My hopes for this new year are to keep releasing new singles, eventually release a new album and maybe even add a few more show dates to the calendar.
I have to admit this last year will be hard to top since the label has been so good to us, radio and the listeners have been so good, recording has been a wonderful experience and of course the support from this town has been the best of all.
Just like any artist the plan for every year is to grow and expand the business and so my overall hope is to continue doing what I’m doing and growing along the way.
Heather Shaffer
Veterinarian and photographer from Slanesville
County hopes are closest to home
My hopes for our country in 2020 is that I hope that we can come together and remember the importance of why our nation was founded and the principals that our founding fathers put forth to build this beautiful country. I wish for peace and good blessings for all of our soldiers and that they can spend time with their families in the New Year.
My hopes for the state of West Virginia would be that we see all-time low unemployment levels and that the teachers are able to continue to move forward with their efforts on better wages and health insurance.
My hopes for Hampshire County are probably the most important to me. I grew up in Hampshire County and am happy to raise my children here as well. I have high hopes for our school system and our teachers.
My hopes are that they will continue to do a good job in shaping our children with what resources they do have and the most important thing, which is just caring for them and giving them a safe environment to be in. I also hope for the success of our student athletes and athletic teams in Hampshire County.
Some of my fondest memories and best life lessons from my younger days came from participating in sports in Hampshire County. I feel like it helped shape me into the person that I am today and taught me the value of teamwork, hard work, and dedication. I pray for guidance in the efforts with the new stadium and hope that our community can continue to come together to develop a plan for what’s best for our student athletes.
One of my hopes that I am most passionate about because I do work in the animal-care field is that I hope the community values the importance of spaying and neutering their pets to prevent overpopulation.
I hope that the cat overpopulation issue becomes an area that we begin to improve upon in the future because I feel like our county suffers from this problem the most. I hope that the farmers have an excellent and productive year and that all of their livestock are healthy.
My personal hopes for myself are to be the best mother I can be and to continue moving forward in my goals, without placing limitations on myself. I hope that I can continue to help people and their pets. I know for myself, my 4-year-old golden retriever brings me so much joy with his unconditional love and unwavering loyalty. He is a constant reminder that I get so much joy and satisfaction helping others that also share the same bond with their pets. I hope that everyone can experience the love of a pet in this way.
