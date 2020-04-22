CAPON BRIDGE — The governor has now set July 28 as the date for municipal elections that were originally scheduled for June 9, acting Mayor Laura Turner told the Town Council last week.
Current council member Tom Hinkle has filed to run for re-election as a write-in candidate, giving the town the 2nd candidate needed to fill the 2 seats available on the town council.
Hinkle and council member Chris Turner will be running for council, Laura Turner for mayor, and Josie Bauknecht for recorder, giving the town one candidate for each vacancy.
In other business, several property owners had questions about the rights of way requested for the town sewer upgrade.
Thrasher project engineer Danny Braham agreed to set up a meeting with them and go over the areas affected with a local surveyor.
