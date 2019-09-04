August 2019

Arrests made: 4

Citations: 52

Warnings: 7

Parking Citations: 12

 

Total calls: 271

 

Complaints/Calls

Animals             1

Basic service      28

Breaking and entering      3

Property destruction        3

Disturbance       5

Domestics         1

DUI/PI  1

Fight     2

Hang-Up (911)   2

Hit and run         1

Juvenile 6

K9 assist           1

Law enforcement assist   12

Medical emergency         2

Missing person   1

Vehicle accident 2

Pursuit  1

Sexual assault    1

Suicide threat 2

Suspicious Activity 4

Theft     5

Traffic stops       181

Warrants            2

Well-being check 4

