CAPON BRIDGE — “Capon Bridge Rescue remains committed to providing whatever services we can,” James Blocker said last week.
Blocker heads the Capon Bridge Volunteer Rescue Squad, which was threatened with the loss of its building in the October county commission meeting, and the removal of all other support in the meeting 2 weeks later in which the county commissioners decided to discontinue all support for rescue squads not responding at least 50 percent of the time.
Blocker is a member of the 5-person Hampshire Emergency Services Advisory Board, but missed the meeting earlier at which these decisions appear to have been made. He received an email from County Clerk Eric Strite after the first article appeared in the paper 3 weeks ago, but still has not heard from anyone connected with HCESA.
The Review received no response to attempts to contact HCESA for further information.
Blocker hopes that the Capon Bridge squad will be able to continue serving the community and says they are asking for help “through mutual aid agreements, through fellow volunteers from other stations or from our community members,” welcoming any help they get to continue operating as an organization.
It was Blocker’s understanding that when the county formed its own agency, it was intended to supplement the rescue squads. Though the county rarely experiences a level of demand like that on Christmas Day 2017, when the 6 rescue squads (each of which owns 2 ambulances) had 7 ambulances on the road at once, needing more than 2 at once is much more common.
All it takes is one double overdose or a traffic accident with 2 victims to tie up 2 ambulances, and former HCESA Director Lee Fuell had estimated it would take 4 staffed stations to meet demand adequately, located in different parts of the county to give everyone a station fairly close by.
Though they may be needed, Blocker notes that as yet the county has not shown any interest in helping the volunteer squads — no work sessions, workshops, meetings or assistance in helping to retain or recruit active volunteers.
Among the possibilities he mentions is developing a strategy for providing EMS services combining operations as volunteer and career agencies, something he is familiar with himself, since he holds a paid EMS position in Frederick County, where paid and volunteer ambulance crew members work together.
Asked about the possible loss of the Capon Bridge squad building, which Commissioner Brian Eglinger had described as being used by the squad rent-free, Blocker reported that situation was a little more complicated than that, since the squad has a 100-year lease on the building.
The Slanesville rescue squad, which was also mentioned last week as likely to lose county support, is part of the combined Slanesville Volunteer Fire and Rescue, operating out of the same building as the fire company.
Though Blocker says the Capon Bridge squad has no intention of dissolving if it can possibly avoid it, he responded to a question about ownership of ambulances and equipment by saying that the rescue squad owns its own ambulances.
Rescue squads are normally organized as 501(c)3 charities, under charters indicating what is to be done with their assets if they are dissolved. This assures donors supporting the squads that their donations will be handed on to an appropriate agency should the recipient organization dissolve.
Should the Capon Bridge rescue squad shut down, its charter designates the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Company as the recipient of all its assets.
Capon Bridge is hopeful it will not come to that, Blocker says. He has furnished his schedule to Strite so a meeting can be scheduled with the county commission to see what can be worked out.
And when the HCESA advisory board meets again, he plans to be there.
