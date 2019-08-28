ROMNEY — At their meeting Thursday Hampshire County School Board members wouldn’t be walked over while discussing the pros and cons of purchasing verses leasing 190 entry rugs for all 9 schools.
Robert Giffin, a Cintas representative appealed to the board listing several pros of leasing rugs for the school system at the start of the meeting –– noting that several tiers of service could be provided to meet the existing financial concerns of the Board.
Ultimately, Vice President of the Board, Ed Morgan, raised concerns with Mr. Giffin’s dialog regarding the hefty $95,000 price tag for the service, saying it would be “much cheaper” to purchase rugs or not have them at all.
Morgan also pointed out that the school system has done business with Cintas for “10 years or so” and though he “understands the cost of inflation and so forth,” posed that the company had never offered a discount for being loyal customers — adding that “we must be a pretty big part of your business if Cintas had sent you (Mr. Giffin) to the board meeting.”
“Relatively,” Giffin reservedly replied about the amount of business the schools were giving Cintas. Mr. Giffin said that the “US Communities Program” was already providing the school system with “tremendous discounts.” Giffin also told the board he would be available for consultation after the meeting should they wish to table the item for a following meeting.
Before the vote, Mr. Morgan presented samples from 2 undisclosed providers. Board members Bonnie Wilcox and DeeDee Rinker exhibited and laid out the rugs in consideration for all to see. Bernard Hott also pulled aside Al Foster, Director of Maintenance and asked him which rug he preferred.
By in large members preferred a larger, somewhat denser mat, which was later revealed to be from UniFirst Incorporated.
The minor details of the purchase were not lost and swept under the mat by the Board though. The conversation continued with regards to annual upkeep of the rugs. When addressed by the Board, Mr. Foster explained that the rugs would need to be swept daily (as they are now), adding that all the consultants he spoke with advised the district to buy an industrial carpet extractor for $3000-$5000 to remove dirt and allergens from the carpets once a month. He also said that the rugs would need to be pressure washed and dried once a year.
Board members raised initial concerns around buying a carpet extractor, but eventually moved passed the idea and continued discussing purchasing the rugs –– but only after debating whether or not they “needed rugs at all,” with Mr. Morgan saying their insurance doesn’t require it and suggested putting down rubber mats. However, Morgan conceded when several members raised the point that so many wet feet through the doors will make the floors slippery, which “seemed like a liability issue,” to Mr. Foster.
Mr. Morgan suggested if the Board were to buy rugs rather than lease them it would be “nice to show some school spirit” by printing school mascots on 2 mats for each school at a cost of $50 extra for each ––after some quick math members reported custom printed mats would add an additional cost of $900.
The group came up with a figure of $10,449 to buy all 190 rugs requested by the schools including the 18 custom-printed ones. Mrs. Rinker and Mrs. Wilcox postured that for that cost they could buy new mats every 3 months and still not come close to the nearly $100,000 price tag of leasing them.
The board was swept off their feet by the money saving idea and approved the purchase of rugs from Unifirst, with all but 1 member voting in favor of the proposal.
