ROMNEY – The rest of the indictments from the Hampshire grand jury have been revealed.
The grand jury handed up 13 indictments on Sept. 4, but 4 were sealed because the defendants weren’t in custody. Now the circuit clerk’s office is releasing the names since the defendants have been served notice.
Two are charges of delivering heroin and the other 2 are a connected case of delivering meth and conspiracy.
• Robert Wayne Boyer and Jacob Russell were indicted together on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy. The coupling means the 2 can be tried together.
The charging documents say Boyer, 29, sold .1587 grams of meth to a confidential informant of the State Police for $100 on Aug. 1, 2018. The 2nd count says Boyer conspired with Russell, 19, to commit the delivery offense.
• Ronald Brown Jr. has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance, heroin.
The charging documents say that on Oct. 19 last year, he sold 4 individual packs of heroin to a confidential informant of the State Police for $100.
• Roxanne Samantha MacManamay has also been charged with delivery of a controlled substance, heroin.
The charging documents say that on July 17, 2017, MacManamay delivered .121 grams of heroin to a confidential informant of the State Police in exchange for $100.
The 4 unsealed indictments bring to 7 the number of people charged with drug distribution by the grand jury Sept. 4.
