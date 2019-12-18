Next Tuesday — Christmas Eve — is a mixed bag for offices when it comes to closing.
Right now, all state offices have been given Dec. 24 as a holiday and the town of Romney follows the state schedule. So will the town of Capon Bridge.
Federal offices are supposed to be open, but a presidential order can change that. Mail will be delivered Tuesday, regardless.
Both The Bank of Romney and FNB Bank are closing at noon Dec. 24.
The Review will be closed Christmas Eve, although the Christmas edition will be delivered that day.
Hampshire County schools and the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind both dismiss class at midday this Friday, Dec. 20, to begin the holiday break. Hampshire teachers have a full day, though, on Friday.
Both school systems are out until Monday, Jan. 6.
* * *
A couple of Hampshire County businesses were chosen as favorites in WV Living magazine’s annual “Best of West Virginia” contest after thousands of votes were cast around the state.
The local winners include The Farmer’s Daughter in Capon Bridge for both best burger (a 2-time winner) and best butcher (3 times). Capon Springs was chosen best family vacation spot.
Davis—Best Town to Experience Winter.
* * *
Winter arrives at 11:19 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. It’s the day with the fewest hours of sunlight.
* * *
Gas prices dropped about a penny a gallon in West Virginia last week.
The average price of $2.51 on Sunday was down 0.9 cents in a week and 2.7 cents in a month, but 10.8 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average of $2.55 was down 3 cents in a week and 5.5 cents in a month, but still stood 19.3 cents higher than a year ago.
