A low-vision support group is forming, with its first meeting Nov. 14.
If you have difficulty reading newspapers, books, mail or prescription labels or have trouble identifying items in your pantry or people’s faces, you are not alone.
The 6 p.m. meeting will be in the Fellowship Hall at Covenant Baptist Church on U.S. 50 at Mountain Top.
For more information, call Donna Brown at 304-822-4679.
* * *
The statewide drought is diminishing so Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday issued a proclamation ending the state of emergency he declared in September over dry conditions.
* * *
An accident with a saw gashed a woman’s leg at a residence near Jersey Mountain Road between Three Churches and Points Sunday afternoon.
Health privacy law prohibits rescue squads from identifying the victim, who was life-flighted by Air Care 4 for treatment.
* * *
Silent auction 1: Fort Edwards Foundation has a silent auction running through Nov. 15 at the Capon Bridge Library during normal Library hours. It benefits the historic site.
* * *
Silent auction 2: Hampshire County Public Library will have a silent auction going during library hours starting next Tuesday and running through Nov. 22.
* * *
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is looking for water quality data collected from the state’s lakes, ponds, rivers, streams and wetlands.
The results will go into a report that the federal Clean Water Act requires to provide a list of impaired waters and an overall assessment of the state’s waters.
WVDEP staff will evaluate any existing and readily available data collected from July 1, 2012 to this June 30 that is submitted by Dec. 16. Email data to Johnsely.Cyrus@wv.gov or it to him at 601 57th St. SE, Charleston, WV 25304.
* * *
Do you think you could help out a robotics tournament? The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind are looking for judges (6 to 9), junior judges (2 to 4) and a pair of team escorts for the 4th annual regional First Lego League robotics competition on Nov. 16. Skill in American Sign Language is a plus.
To volunteer, register at flltournament.com. Click on Volunteer, select WV and choose the WVSDB event.
The tournament begins at 9 a.m. and ends around 4 p.m. Presentations will take place all morning and robot games will be all afternoon. The FLL Jr. event starts at 1.
* * *
Trex Company has broken ground on a new manufacturing facility outside Winchester.
The new decking plant is situated adjacent to its existing production site to meet continued growth and projected product demand. It’s expected to bring more than 150 jobs.
The new facility is part of a $200 million multi-faceted, multi-year capital investment program.
* * *
Gas prices fell 1.1 cents a gallon in West Virginia last week. Gasbuddy.com’s daily survey showed an average price of $2.53 in the Mountain State Sunday, which was down 3.2 cents from a month ago and 24.3 cents from a year ago.
The national average price of $2.60 was down 0.4 cents in a week, 6.9 cents in a month and 13.8 cents in a year.
