And then there were 2.
In the week since candidate filing ended, 1 of the 3 candidates for conservation district supervisor has dropped out of the race.
Jennings R. “Robby” Pyles of Romney is no longer listed on the secretary of state website as a candidate in the nonpartisan race.
That leaves outgoing County Commissioner Dave Parker and Keith Bohrer of Slanesville running for the 4-year term.
Candidates have until next Tuesday (Feb. 11) to take their names off the ballot for the May election.
A week later, on Feb. 18, drawings will be held to determine the order names appear on the ballots in Hampshire County. That drawing extends from the top of the ticket — president — down.
With withdrawals and ballot order completed, the ballot will be set for May 12. Primary winners that day will advance to the November ballot.
Nonpartisan elections for school board and conservation district supervisor will take office July 1. Judicial winners in May take office next Jan. 1.
