SUNRISE SUMMIT — The countdown to Homecoming begins Monday at Hampshire High.
Each day next week will have a dress theme. On Monday students have a choice of dressing for get-up-and-go or as a favorite character.
Also on Monday will be a door-decorating contest. Doors must be decked out by 3:30 p.m. to be eligible for a 1st prize of pizza, 2nd prize of ice cream or 3rd prize of candy bars.
Tuesday brings class color day — purple for teachers, black for seniors, blue for juniors, yellow for sophomores and pink for freshmen.
Wednesday students can choose between dressing as hippies or in camo/hillbilly garb.
Thursday is tourist/beach day.
Friday, of course, is green-and-white day with a pep rally during 8th and 9th periods. Students will also be allowed to decorate their cars if they sign up by this Friday.
A bonfire and parade are yet to be scheduled.
The homecoming game kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday night, Oct. 4, at Rannells Field against arch-rival Keyser.
