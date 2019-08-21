1 WHEELING — West Virginia’s new Roman Catholic bishop is set to be installed this week.
A ceremony is scheduled for Thursday at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling for the Most Rev. Mark Brennan, who previously was auxiliary bishop of Baltimore.
The Wheeling-Charleston diocese includes nearly 75,000 Catholics and 95 parishes and encompasses the entire state of West Virginia.
Brennan vowed at an introductory news conference last month to work toward restoring faith in the diocese after a scandal over the former bishop’s sexual harassment of adults and lavish spending of church money.
Pope Francis named the 72-year-old Brennan to replace Bishop Michael Bransfield, who resigned in September 2018 after a preliminary investigation into allegations of sexual and financial misconduct.
Shootings leave
1 dead, 5 hurt,
including suspect
2NEW CUMBERLAND — Authorities in West Virginia say a woman was killed and five others — including the suspect — were hurt in a series of shootings.
Hancock County Sheriff Ralph Fletcher said the suspect, later identified as 45-year-old Michael Angelo McClanahan, was shot and wounded by officers and flown to a Pittsburgh hospital, where he’s recovering.
Fletcher says the first shooting was reported at 7:41 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 and responding officers found a dead woman and a wounded male. A second shooting was reported about 15 minutes later, and officers found a woman wounded and two others injured.
Officers found McClanahan’s vehicle a short time later and attempted to stop it. Fletcher says the vehicle crashed into a home and a deputy engaged McClanahan, who was still presenting a threat, and shot him.
The investigation is ongoing.
Former deputy,
son charged in large fentanyl bust
3HUNTINGTON — Authorities say a retired West Virginia Sheriff’s Deputy and his son have been indicted on federal drug charges.
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart announced the superseding indictment against 76-year-old Larry McCallister and 45-year-old Steven Dale McCallister.
Stuart says 2.6 pounds (1.2 kilograms) of fentanyl were found during a raid at their home in Barboursville. Methamphetamine, guns and more than $8,000 in cash also were seized.
Stuart calls it a “significant case’’ because of the amount of drugs involved.
Steven McCallister is charged with offenses including drug distribution and possessing a firearm as a felon. His father is charged with offenses including aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
The McCallisters are being held in the Western Regional Jail. It wasn’t immediately known whether they have attorneys.
West Virginia
girl found in
Mexico, mother
facing charges
4CLARKSBURG — Federal officials say a missing West Virginia girl has been found in Mexico and her mother is facing charges.
The U.S. Marshals Service announced it located the 6-year-old and her mother at a hotel in Mexico City last week with the help of Mexican authorities.
The girl was reported missing on July 20 after her mother didn’t return her to her custodial parent after a scheduled visitation. Days later, an emergency protective order and a warrant were filed against the mother, charging her with concealment of a child.
Authorities say the girl is in good condition and is being returned to her father in the U.S. The mother hasn’t hired a lawyer.
The Associated Press doesn’t typically identified minors who are victims of crimes.
Greenbrier PGA event giving free
admission, fan prizes
5WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — The PGA Tour’s West Virginia stop in September is offering free admission and prize giveaways to fans throughout the tournament.
The Greenbrier resort says in a news release that 30,000 tickets are being given away to A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.
The cost of the tickets is being paid for by mining company Bluestone Resources, which is owned by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. Justice also owns the resort.
The statement says fans can register online for complimentary tickets to the tournament, which is being held Sept. 12-15 on the Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs.
Fans also can enter drawings for the chance to win one 150 prizes valued at $1,000 or more.
Man who let python escape misses court hearing
6MORGANTOWN — The man accused of letting his 15-foot python escape into the woods outside Morgantown did not show up for his initial court date on Wednesday.
The judge scheduled another hearing for Shane Stevens in September. He is charged with allowing an animal to run at large, which carries a $500 fine.
Authorities say Stevens was transporting his pet snake in a truck on May 30 when it escaped its cage.
A search party that included a drone aircraft couldn’t find the python and officials have since called off the hunt. Stevens told officers the snake is dangerous.
Municipal Judge Stephen Higgins said last week if Stevens does not show up for his next hearing, a warrant will be issued for his arrest.
WV school boss:
I didn’t mean to downplay homeless students
7CHARLESTON — The head of West Virginia’s school system says he didn’t mean to downplay the seriousness of the rising number of homeless students in the state.
Superintendent of Schools Steven Paine issued a statement Friday saying he “in no way intended to convey that the data was not significant’’ at an education board meeting earlier this week.
News sources reported Paine said it’s “not a significant increase’’ that the number of homeless students has risen 17% in the last two years to 10,522 kids. The figure was first reported last month.
Paine’s statement contains an apology but says his comments were taken out of context. He also pointed to problems such as poverty rates among students and the number of children born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome.
Boy dies from
gunshot wound
8NITRO — Authorities say a 3-year-old West Virginia boy has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Nitro Police Chief Bobby Eggleton told news outlets that the child accidentally shot himself in the head last week at a residence.
He said it appears the boy’s father put the firearm down as he was getting ready to leave the home with it.
Police have not released any names and say the shooting remains under investigation.
