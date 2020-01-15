A 3-way race for County Commission is already in the works before the incumbent has weighed in on whether he’s running.
Local filing opened with a flurry Monday for the 2020 elections. Nine candidates filed for 6 offices — but by noon Tuesday the race for 2 seats on the school board hadn’t drawn a single name.
The Republican primary for commissioner already has auctioneer J.W. See III from Purgitsville, Hampshire County Emergency Services Director Brian “Tad” Malcolm of Springfield and Pastor Don Judy of Romney, who has led a yearlong charge to bring public water to Purgitsville.
Incumbent Dave Parker has yet to file, but in a December interview said he might not if he saw a strong replacement in the offing.
“After all, I turn 70 soon,” he said.
An assistant prosecutor and a former assistant prosecutor have filed for the office currently held by Betsy K. Plumer.
Rebecca Miller has filed as a Republican and Charles Johnson III as a Democrat. Plumer could not be reached to see if she is seeking another term.
Three incumbents filed for re-election: Assessor Norma Wagoner and Magistrates Ron DiCiolla and John Rohrbaugh.
The other early filing was by Chief Deputy Nathan Sions to reclaim his old job as County Sheriff. Sions held the position from 2004 to 2012, but state law doesn’t allow county sheriffs to serve more than 2 consecutive terms.
Sions has spent the last 8 years as chief deputy to Sheriff John Alkire, who is now term-limited from running again. Alkire had been Sions’ chief deputy when Sions was sheriff.
Nobody filed by noon Tuesday in Capon Bridge, which elects a major, recorder and council members this June.
Republican Ruth Rowan has filed for her 8th term representing the bulk of Hampshire County in the House of Delegates. Hampshire County’s other delegate, Republican Daryl Cowles, hasn’t filed yet in the 58th District although he has announced his candidacy.
The same story holds for Republican Craig Blair in the 15th senate district that includes Hampshire County. He has announced, but not yet filed.
Filing continues through Saturday, Jan. 25. The town of Romney has no election this year.
The May 12 primary is also an election for the nonpartisan offices of school board member, magistrate and conservation district commissioner.
* * *
Democrat Cathy Kunkel is stopping through Hampshire County Thursday in her campaign for the 2nd Congressional seat held by Republican Alex Mooney.
* * *
Democrats who want to be delegates to the national convention began filing forms last Thursday.
The convention will be in Milwaukee from July 13-16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.