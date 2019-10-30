As you start this school year, I hope that you will see the changes and progress that is being made.
We are working towards being more effective and efficient in our schools and trying our best to improve them into a more positive learning environment.
The floors were waxed, the schools were cleaned spic and span and various other improvements were made over the summer.
We completed the installation of the security cameras at various schools throughout the county that we were able to purchase through the grant we received last year. We also just completed the man trap at HHS for added security there.
Please remember that you are only able to come in through the main entrances at all our schools, and are required to sign in and show ID. We are trying to make the schools more safe and secure.
Please talk with your children about the importance of safety. Remember, if you see something, say something.
We received a grant to install a new steamer at Augusta Elementary and a dishwasher and countertops at John J. Cornwell Elementary. We were able to pave the bus road from the elementary school to the middle school in Capon Bridge and, hopefully, this fixed the drainage problems.
We recently discovered and are in the process of correcting a sewer-line problem in the Capon Bridge Middle School cafeteria. We are working with the School Building Authority and others to solve this issue.
In the meantime, some of the food is being prepared at Capon Bridge Elementary and brought up to the middle school to serve. Superintendent Jeff Pancione, Child Nutritionist Amy Haines and Maintenance Supervisor Alfred Foster are diligently working to correct this issue.
The needs grant was submitted to the SBA and we are anxiously awaiting their response.
We converted some of the lights in a few classrooms and the cafeteria at Augusta Elementary to LED as a preliminary trial to determine the cost to install and to save some energy. We hope to complete more across the county in the near future. This will help our electric costs. We’ve got many more plans in the works, so be patient as we try our best.
There were cleanup days held at HHS, paint days at Slanesville Elementary and playground mulching at Romney Elementary. FNB completed an amazing community service project at Augusta Elementary by painting and spiffing up their playground.
Our CEFP committee made up of community members from all across the county has met for the first time and have divided up into subcommittees to tackle the needs of our schools. We look forward to their recommendations and ideas for where they see our school system heading and in implementing what they see as our urgent needs.
We know going in that our average age of the facilities in the county is 62 years old and we must make plans to either repair or replace them.
To repair, it means that all of the funds must be out of our pockets, but to replace, we can apply for funding through the State School Building Authority. Decisions, none of which will be easy, will need to be made in the coming year.
We want to continue to be open and transparent with all our options and are striving to make the decisions that will benefit the students in this county.
Remember as you are nearing the end of the first 9 weeks, be kind. Together we achieve, together we succeed.
Dee Dee Rinker writes occasionally as a member of the board of education.
