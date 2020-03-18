Joe Biden had a very good day on Super Tuesday, but unfortunately the American people did not.
The insurance company executives and pharmaceutical moguls may feel they are free of “socialism” temporarily but as one who lived through the miserable misfortunes of the Vietnam War, the socialism boogieman scare tactic that led millions of Vietnamese and over 57,000 Americans to their deaths in the ’60s and ’70s is still preventing the United States from doing the right things on many fronts.
The United States is the richest country on earth, yet there are 30 million people without health insurance, and millions more with inadequate insurance. Meanwhile the Congress of the United States is bought and paid for by the special interests, and health care costs twice as much as it does in other industrialized countries.
Prescription medicine in the U.S. costs so much more than it does elsewhere that it is clearly ruinous to get sick. Contract workers can’t get health insurance that they can afford. Insulin users can’t afford insulin. Have you ever priced combination medications to control high blood pressure? There are an estimated 500,000 bankruptcies annually in the U.S. related to medical expenses. Yet Medicare-for-All advocates such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren correctly point out that the U.S. actually can afford Medicare for all.
What we can’t afford to do is to continue without drastically overhauling the existing system of greed and predatory pricing of heath care.
Even the culinary workers in Nevada recognized that Medicare for All is better than their own good private plan and they generally voted for Bernie Sanders because this will bring down overall healthcare costs for everyone.
America has struggled for over 100 years to design a better healthcare system and has made some progress with the enactments of Medicare and the Affordable Care Act, but these achievements are still far short of what is needed today.
Meanwhile there are easily 500,000 homeless people in the U.S., many young and older adults with crippling student loan debts they cannot pay, and the cost of higher education for many is virtually unaffordable.
New families often cannot afford to buy houses in this environment. Yet people also can barely survive with minimum wage jobs and they cannot afford to get the credentials to improve their situations.
When the privileged and wealthy tremble with fear about Bernie’s “socialism” what they should truly fear more is not solving the problems and waiting for them to erupt much worse later.
America’s postal service is another example of socialism, but no one objects to it because it has worked so well for so long.
The same will be for healthcare if America’s politicians and people will listen to reason and stop cowering before the bullies and opportunists who profit so handsomely from others’ poverty and illness ni a land of great abundance.
