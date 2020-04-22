PETERSBURG — The Potomac Valley Transit Authority’s Ready Ride has made modifications to continue operating amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
One positive: the service in Romney now takes seniors and others at-risk to the grocery each Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.
“We have worked with local grocery stores to provide early morning service for seniors each Tuesday,” explained General Manager Doug Pixler. “In Keyser and Moorefield we start at 6 a.m. and Petersburg and Romney we begin at 8 a.m. This will continue every Tuesday until the stores go back to regular schedules.”
Other changes are to ensure the safety of both passengers and drivers.
PVTA is now screening callers requesting rides. Questions include “what is your essential service destination,” “have you had a fever in the last 72 hours” and “have you been exposed to COVID-19 in the last 14 days.”
The service is limiting the number of passengers to 4 aboard its Ready Ride buses.
Pixler said PVTA drivers all have access to facemasks and gloves. He said all buses are disinfected regularly.
Barriers have been installed between the driver and passengers and the fareboxes have been moved to provide better social distancing.
“Our goal, every day, is to keep our drivers and our riders safe,” Pixler said. “We will continue to provide Ready Ride in our communities and modify as needed.”
In addition to the early-morning Tuesday grocery service, Ready Ride is offered 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday in Romney, Keyser, Piedmont, Moorefield and Petersburg.
