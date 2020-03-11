Fred Ganoe’s life has been spent helping his community, and since he’s been recovering from double amputations within the last 3 years, the community is giving back.
Ganoe lost his left leg in 2018 and in December, only 3 months ago, the surgery to amputate Ganoe’s right leg due to diabetic complications was completed on Christmas Eve.
In December, Ganoe’s fiancée Jennifer Swisher set up a GoFundMe for Ganoe to raise money for financial obstacles that he’d be facing in his future, including medical bills and home modifications. Swisher said that she had a $5,000 goal for the donations back in December, and with the GoFundMe and cash additions from the community, she met her goal.
“I’m still amazed at all of the support,” Swisher noted.
Now, Swisher is in the middle of planning a Gift Basket Bingo to continue to rouse community support for her fiancé to be held on March 22.
It’s sort of a hybrid fundraising event, with a gift basket bingo being the main draw, but Swisher said that you don’t need to play bingo in order to come out and support Ganoe.
“There will be a silent auction and raffles,” Swisher explained. “As well as food and some baked goods.” Folks who want to support Ganoe’s recovery can simply come and enjoy the auction and refreshments; buying a bingo ticket isn’t necessary in order to attend.
Bingo tickets are being sold for $20 in advance and $25 at the door, and most of the gift basket prizes are valued at over $50.
“The planning phase is going great,” Swisher said, explaining that she was hopeful that local businesses might donate some items to auction. “We have several baskets donated already, so I would say that the response has been very good.”
While ticket sales haven’t really picked up yet for the event, Swisher said that folks can call her, message her on Facebook or swing by Lambert’s Pharmacy or Hampshire Meats to pick up their tickets in advance.
Swisher even revealed that Ganoe will be present at the benefit, and the current plan is for him to help call some of the bingo games.
“He used to do that for the Fire Dept. several years ago,” explained Swisher. “He’s excited; it will be good for him to get out of the house for something besides a doctor’s appointment.”
Several days after the benefit, Ganoe will be headed back to the surgeon to begin the prosthetic process, meaning that the amputation site is healed and Ganoe is just waiting for the OK from the surgeon.
Swisher also noted that volunteers for this event are appreciated. “Anyone who wants to help, I’m sure that we can find a job for them,” she said. “Anyone who wants to donate anything for silent auction or raffle, we welcome those as well.”
