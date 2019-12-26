ROMNEY — Hampshire County’s top 10 employers accounted for a larger share of the people working in the county even as their numbers dropped.
The top 10 — 4 government bodies, 4 nonprofits and 2 for-profit businesses — had 1,704 people on payroll in recent weeks, a mix of full- and part-time employees. That’s down from 1,733 on the same 10 payrolls a year ago.
Workforce West Virginia, the state’s labor department, estimated that Hampshire County had 3,840 people on non-farm payrolls in October, the latest month for which statistics were available. That number is also off from last year, when the estimate was 4,300.
The numbers indicate that 44 percent of the people working in Hampshire County are on the top 10 payrolls.
Workforce West Virginia reports a higher number of Hampshire County residents — more than 11,000 — are in the labor pool, either working or actively looking for work. But the vast majority of them work outside the county.
The same 10 employers are on the county’s top-10 list for the 4th year in a row.
The names at the top remain the same – Hampshire County schools, Valley Health and the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
The local schools paid 511 people on the last payroll, Finance Director Denise Hott said. Not everyone who has a contract with the school system was paid on Dec. 10. Substitutes who didn’t work during the pay period were not counted.
The Potomac Highlands Regional Jail slipped in the rankings from 5th to 9th because the state outsourced cooking and cleaning services to private contractors.
The County Commission’s list of 103 employees does not include any of the ambulance staff, which is paid separately from the ambulance fees.
Besides the jail and WVSDB, the state of West Virginia also employs around 150 other people in Hampshire County. The list includes the courts, Chick Buckbee Juvenile Center, forestry, agriculture and a half dozen other departments.
Maharishi Purusha reported more employees compared to 2018, moving up the list to 6th place.
Workforce West Virginia compiles the top 10 list each year based on March employment reports, but doesn’t make the rankings public until fall. The Review modified the state’s rankings to reflect actual payroll reported this month.
