Two people in Hampshire County have been tested for the coronavirus as of noon Tuesday.
One test came back negative and the other was awaiting results.
If that one is negative too, West Virginia will keep its unlikely status intact as the only state in the nation without a case of the deadly disease identified.
As of midday Tuesday, the state had 80 negative tests and 4 pending.
Across the county, the state and the nation, emergency responders, health officials, politicians and everyday folk are working frantically to prepare for the spread of the virus.
As of Tuesday afternoon here are the biggest knowns that affect Hampshire County:
• President Trump has declared a national state of emergency, which grants him broad powers to bring federal resources into the fight.
• Gov. Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency in West Virginia.
“In the state of West Virginia, I do not want us to be asleep at the switch because we just happened to not have a positive test,” Justice said.
The declaration gives him some latitude in personnel and purchasing.
• Hampshire schools and the rest of the counties are closed, by the governor’s order, through “at least” March 27.
Counties are scrambling first to feed students who rely on the schools for breakfast and lunch, and second to continue their education at home.
• Neighboring Maryland has shut down restaurants, bars and gyms. West Virginia hasn’t ordered any shutdowns yet, but more and more are occurring across the nation.
The area around San Francisco has gone into lockdown, with 7 million people ordered to stay home except under extraordinary circumstances.
At the nexus of decision-making and preparations in Hampshire County stands Stephanie Shoemaker, the executive director of the county’s Health Department.
Tuesday morning, she was urging residents not to be in groups larger than 10 people — and not to hoard supplies.
“There are other people in need,” she said.
The disruption to life ranges from closings — the Romney Food Pantry, Hampshire County Public Library and Helping Hands are 3 local examples — to modification of practices. Social Security offices will help people, but not in person, only by phone or online.
Similarly every area college is shifting to online classes.
And many groups are struggling with what to do.
Sunday services at the Catholic and Episcopalian churches in the state have been called off.
Tearcoat Church of the Brethren says it is monitoring health conditions so it can make a decision.
The United Methodist churches in the Capon Bridge charge are calling off all activities, including Sunday services, but as of Tuesday morning, First UMC in Romney planned to have a worship service Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.