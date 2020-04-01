Old doors, cracks, lack of space are daily issues
AUGUSTA — Augusta Elementary does not have any of the following:
• A suitably-sized parking lot,
• Enough classroom or custodial storage space,
• A gymnasium
• Or a real chance for any more School Building Authority money for repairs to the school if the bond call falls through.
Up the hill on Pancione Loop is Augusta Elementary School, built in 1951 and a space where 284 kids receive their primary education.
It also is riddled with safety issues, structural damage and absolutely no more storage space for custodial items or classroom supplies.
AES principal Brenda Omps explained that one of the biggest issues at the 70-year-old school is a lack of space, both classroom space for kids and storage space for teachers and staff.
“We are using modular units because our building is full, so we have classrooms out back,” Omps said. “There are 3 of them, and 1 is no longer usable because the foundation in it is cracked and it’s not stable. We can’t have students in it, so we have 2 that we are using.” The modular units behind AES are used for resource classes, namely, art, music and physical education.
Understandably, having P.E. in a modular classroom takes a certain amount of creativity and flexibility since AES does not have a viable gymnasium facility. Omps described that what the school uses as a cafeteria is also technically a gym, but not one that can be used.
“We can’t use the cafeteria for gym because of our schedule,” she explained. “Our P.E. kids, we are fortunate enough to be able to use the field out back, so when it’s warm enough, the kids can go outside. When it isn’t, then they’re in this tiny classroom trying to do P.E. It’s hard on the kids.”
The modular unit used for P.E. classes is about the size of an average classroom, without the desks or the chairs. Several Wii systems are set up in the room to be used in the class when the weather doesn’t allow the class to be held outside.
“With the facility that we have now, it’s taken a lot of creativity,” said Troy Crane, AES P.E. teacher. “When it’s bad weather, the kids get on their toboggans and coats to get some cardio.”
With the Wii systems, Crane said that the machines allow the kids to get more movement in than they would be able to otherwise.
“We’ve made do with what we’ve got,” Crane explained. “but we are in the dinosaur age in this county with our facility.”
Omps also explained that as far as space goes, parking at AES is “a nightmare,” and when special events (such as award nights) are held at the school, the event has to be broken down by grade levels.
“Our parking lot is so small,” Omps said. “It’s really hard to do anything with the whole school. Our parking lot is really in just bad shape.”
In addition to a lack of parking spaces, the entire school wouldn’t be able to fit into the cafeteria for events either, and the school doesn’t have an auditorium or designated space.
“Everything we do is in the cafeteria,” Omps said. “When we have special events, we can’t have the whole school, because the cafeteria just won’t hold everyone.”
The space issue doesn’t simply pertain to special events or the parking lot, either. Throughout the entire school, storage space is a luxury, with only 1 classroom in the entire school with locker space suitable for the students’ needs. Classroom supplies are stored wherever is convenient, and with a basement storage space out back lovingly referred to as “down under,” the amount of real estate available to tuck away unused supplies is nearly nonexistent.
“With space, we don’t have an unused space here. There’s no expansion. We couldn’t put another class somewhere if we wanted to; we just don’t have the room for it,” Omps described. “I mean, every nook and cranny is used.”
Barring the tangible lack of classroom, storage and custodial space, Omps acknowledged that security issues are also paramount, including the school’s doors and the location of the playground.
“I would say that all of the doors in this building are an issue,” Omps noted. “Some of the doors are literally breaking down and coming out of their frames. Some of our doors, there are gaps around them where the cold air comes in and they don’t seal properly.”
The AES doors present one of the biggest safety concerns for the kids. Omps said that lock issues occur frequently, and that while the PTO has purchased security locks for many of the doors, some doors don’t have them, and the glass security doors are only present going into one wing of the school, while the other walkway is simply open.
Anyone who has driven through Augusta during the school day has probably seen the students out on the playground, which poses another safety concern, Omps noted.
“People can see our kids,” she explained. “Our kids are just really visible. We planted trees last year so that we could close that off. We wish that we didn’t have to have that playground out front.”
On top of the ever-present security issues and storage needs, the structure itself is simply deteriorating.
“The building is just old,” Omps said, “and we feel really fortunate that we have a custodial staff that has worked so hard at keeping this building clean and taking care of it to their best abilities.”
The school is spic and span, but some of the structural issues act as the fly in the ointment to having a safe, stable school building. Even the most stringent custodial staff still has to work around bricks falling off the front of the building due to structural shifts, areas in the cafeteria along the back wall of the school (“Which is the newer part of the school, too,” Omps said, noting that that particular addition was constructed in 2001) where the floor is separating from the walls, as well as cracking and rust in nearly every single doorframe.
As folks drive through Augusta, they might glance up at the elementary school as they go by, but a passing glance isn’t enough to see some of the serious structural and security issues that faculty, staff and students have to work around on a daily basis.
“I do think that there are people in this county who are not aware,” Omps added. “I think a lot of people in the county who have just gotten used to it.”
If the bond passes in May, the Central Elementary School will be constructed either on or near the current AES site, with around $7 million from the bond and $8 million from SBA funds. The school, which would serve approximately 384 students, is about a $15 million project, one that, when taking into consideration the state of the current Augusta school, is well worth the price tag.
“The county deserves this,” said Omps. “The kids deserve this.” o
