The 81-year-old Augusta man who was seriously injured in a Jan. 4 crash has died.
David W. Morris’s life will be celebrated in a memorial service at Capon Bridge United Methodist Church at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.
A dinner will follow from 5 to 9 at Legion Post 137 in Capon Bridge.
Morris was surrounded by family when he breathed his last on Jan. 12.
* * *
The West Virginia School for the Deaf has had a change in leadership midway through the school year.
Principal Scott Staley, who only stepped into the role at the start of the 2019-20 school year, has left to return to Mineral County schools.
He has taken a job in the county’s central office. His last day at WVSDB was Friday.
Russ Conrad of Romney, a retired special education director, has stepped in to oversee the school through the end of the school year.
* * *
Hampshire County residents who have DirecTV satellite are going to finally start receiving the nearest local TV news.
WDVM, channel 25 in Hagerstown, Md., is announcing that it will soon be available on DirecTV. The station is already aired on Dish Network and Atlantic Broadband as well as being available over the air.
WDVM regularly includes the Potomac Highlands in weather forecasts and occasionally covers stories in Hampshire County.
* * *
Avalon Resort says it will hold a dinner on Saturday, Feb. 15, as part of a reopening weekend.
The clothing-optional resort had its lodge ravaged by fire New Year’s Eve. The cause is still under investigation.
For details on the Feb. 14-16 reopening, call 304-947-5600.
* * *
Take an aerial tour of the campus at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
A new video of the campus from above is available on the school’s website. Wvsdb2.edlioschool.com.
* * *
The Hunt Club urgent care in Short Gap will temporarily close at the end of the business day Thursday.
Western Maryland Health System has decided not to pursue a contested certificate-of-need application right now, but plans to once it completes its merger with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
* * *
A history of Trinity Lutheran Church will be presented at a Mineral County Historical Society dinner meeting at 5:30 p.m. next Wednesday, Feb. 5, held at the church, 76 N. Davis St., Keyser. Author Denny Ayers will make the presentation.
* * *
Gas prices fell 5.6 cents a gallon across West Virginia last week — and dropped a dime in Romney Tuesday.
The average price of $2.48 a gallon Sunday was down 10.3 cents from a month earlier, but up 23.5 cents from a year earlier.
Gas in Romney Tuesday stood at $2.599 a gallon.
The national average of $2.50 was down 3.9 cents in a week and 6.6 cents in a month, but up 25 cents in a year.
