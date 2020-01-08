Hampshire County Schools have set the dates for pre-k and kindergarten registration.
Kindergarten registration is only required for students who aren’t already enrolled in pre-k.
Pre-k students must be 4 by this July 1 and kindergarten students must be 5.
State law now requires all students to attend kindergarten before starting 1st grade.
Documents required for registration include the child’s original birth certificate and record of immunization for diphtheria; whooping cough; tetanus; polio; measles, mumps and rubella (MMR); and varicella.
Registration day will be Jan. 31, a Friday, at Augusta, Capon Bridge, Romney, Slanesville and Springfield-Green Spring. Students in the John J. Cornwell attendance area will register at Romney.
Registration hours are 8 a.m. to noon. If school is delayed on Jan. 31, then registration will run from 10 a.m. to noon. If school is cancelled, the makeup date will be a week later, Feb. 7.
A final makeup registration day will be held Friday, March 27, at the same times, 8 a.m. to noon. Again, John J. Cornwell students will register at Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.