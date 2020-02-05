What did she do?
Editor:
As a student of Hampshire High School, I am truly disappointed in the lack of leadership. Our concerns have not been heard, and no actions have been taken. As a senior, time is running out, and we want our voices to be heard.
I feel certain that the ample amount of support Mrs. Liller has received from the students, teachers, and community speaks volumes of the Principal she is. She is always willing to go above and beyond and always has the student’s best interest at heart.
Mrs. Liller is the first to arrive at school and the last to leave. She is trustworthy and is not scared to display her Faith for the Lord, (which quite frankly we need more of). I am not trying to create chaos, I just simply want a real answer.
What did Mrs. Liller do to receive the repercussions she is getting?
Is she not attending school because she had a formal complaint filed against her, and if so, who filed it and why?
I was taught that you should always stand up for what you believe, and I am speaking on behalf of the senior class at HHS when I say that we want answers, and more importantly we want our principal back.
I understand there may be some backlash from this, but at least I know I can go to sleep at night knowing that I did my part and stood up for what I believed in.
Kat Corbin, Romney
