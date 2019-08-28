First things first. As soon as you get your school calendar, lay it down and take a picture of it with your phone.
That way, you will always have it with you – parents, grandparents, students, school employees, everyone. You will know in an instant when all the holidays are, when Christmas break is, the last day of school, etc. Believe me it will come in handy.
I wish they had smartphones when my kids were in school. The time I would have saved and the appointments I could have made, on the spot.
As the new school year begins, start a new routine when your children get home in the evenings. Let them do homework first before they do anything else. That way they know in order to have free time the rest of the evening, they must complete their homework. Then they can enjoy some down time without the worry of running out of time to get it completed before bedtime.
Or waiting until bedtime to drag it out. That’s when everyone panics and the quality of the homework goes into a tailspin out of control, as well as parents’ patience and the sermons about being responsible are longer than the homework assignment itself, privileges seem to disappear, etc.
I know when my kids were in school, they would sit at the dinner table and work on homework while I cooked dinner. That way I was available to help them with homework, they had a nice, big place to spread out, and there were no distractions (TV, Xbox, toys, etc) while they were completing it.
Secondly, talk to your children. Don’t just ask the usual, “how way your day?” The
responses are more often than not “OK,” “fine” or just a grunt.
Try a different approach. Ask them questions that make them think, relive the special moments, their successes, or just replay the lessons they learned that day. Every single day we should all learn something new, be made to feel special, and more importantly, make someone else feel that way.
Here are some thought-provoking questions to get the juices flowing:
What made you smile today? Did you make someone else smile today? What made your teacher smile today? Was anyone absent from school? If you could trade seats with anyone in your class, who would it be? Why? What was your favorite subject today?
What did you do that was creative? Did you help anyone today? Tell me something that you know today that you didn’t know yesterday.
If you could change one thing about your day, what would it be? Why? What was the hardest rule to follow today? Did you like your lunch? What kind of person were you today? Were you kind to someone today?
The list could go on and on. But the key is to talk to your children and get them to talk to you. It’s amazing what you will learn about them and what they will learn about themselves when you talk about it out loud. It will also get them rethinking the day and reinforce what they learned.
Here’s a quote by Bryan Stavnak that’s a favorite of mine.
“It doesn’t matter that some kids are smarter than you, some kids have cooler clothes than you, some kids are better at sports than you. It doesn’t matter.
“You have your thing too.
“Be the kid who can get along.
“Be the kid who is generous.
“Be the kid who is happy for other people.
“Be the kid who does the right thing.
“Be the nice kid.”
