BERKELEY SPRINGS – Delegate Daryl Cowles has announced his campaign for re-election to the 58th District, which covers parts of Hampshire and Morgan counties.
“It is a great honor and privilege to serve our community and state in the House of Delegates,” Cowles said. “As a conservative leader and longtime businessman, I want to continue to focus on improving our economy and family-life in the Mountain State.”
Cowles was first elected in 2006 and re-elected every 2 years since. He served as House majority leader from 2014-2018, the 1st Republican to be majority leader since 1930. Prior to that he was the minority whip. He currently serves on the House Rules Committee, House Finance, Political Subdivisions, and the Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Committees.
Cowles highlighted some of the on-going projects he is supporting in the District and wants to see through.
“We have great momentum in the state and the 58th District,” he said. “Job growth is up, budget revenues are up; and economic growth is strong.”
He pointed to “major exciting” projects underway here, from state-funded highway work to Cacapon State Park construction. He pointed to new education funds aiding Blue Ridge Community and Technical College.
Cowles and his wife Nikki have 4 children and live just outside Berkeley Springs on the family farm. He spent 27 years as a small business owner in the quad-state area and now serves as the executive director of the Morgan County Economic Development Authority.
