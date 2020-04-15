@font-face { font-family: "Times"; }@font-face { font-family: "ＭＳ 明朝"; }@font-face { font-family: "Cambria Math"; }p.MsoNormal, li.MsoNormal, div.MsoNormal { margin: 0in 0in 0.0001pt; text-align: justify; text-indent: 9pt; font-size: 10pt; font-family: Times; }p.Body, li.Body, div.Body { margin: 0in 0in 0.0001pt; text-align: justify; text-indent: 9.35pt; line-height: 10.5pt; font-size: 10pt; font-family: Times; }p.Head12pt, li.Head12pt, div.Head12pt { margin: 0in 0in 2pt; line-height: 13pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times; font-weight: bold; }.MsoChpDefault { font-family: Cambria; }div.WordSection1 { }
What’s more important?
Editor:
The WV Public Radio does not broadcast the President's daily address to the nation relevant to our present health crisis.
What programming would be better in this present wartime arena against an unseen terrifying enemy than to be informed and inspired by our President ????
I encourage your readership to ask this question and contact your state government officials, and WVPR to ascertain the answer and to insist that WVPR step up to meet the needs of the public.
Chris Bradley, Mount Storm
