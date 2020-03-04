1 MORGANTOWN — Two people were arrested in a fatal shooting at a student housing apartment complex near West Virginia University on Friday morning.
Multiple agencies responded to the report of shots fired at the College Park complex around 4 a.m. and police gave the all clear about an hour later, University Police Chief W.P. Chedester said in a statement.
The suspects were arrested without incident at a nearby Walmart shortly after the shooting, according to Chief Craig Corkrean of the Granville Police Department, and taken into custody by campus police.
Terrell Linear, 21, and Shaundarius T. Reeder, 20, were both charged with first-degree murder, university police said. Both are from Fairmont and neither is a student.
The victim was identified as Eric James Smith, 21, a sophomore majoring in multidisciplinary studies from Clementon, New Jersey, the university said in a statement. Smith was a former resident of the apartment complex.
Chedester said the motive is unknown, but he called the shooting an isolated incident.
“It’s always a tragedy when a young person loses his life,’’ Dean of Students Corey Farris said. “Our hearts go out to his family, those students and others who knew him. Our main priority right now is offering support to our campus community,’’ he said.
Counselors were onsite at College Park to provide support for residents, the university said. The apartment complex is a public-private partnership managed by WVU.
West Virginia University is in Morgantown, in northeastern West Virginia near the Pennsylvania border. It has more than 26,000 students enrolled at the campus, according to the university’s website.
Man admits stealing funds meant for military care packages
2MARTINSBURG — A West Virginia man pleaded guilty last week to pocketing donations to a bogus charity he advertised for military members.
Christopher T. Engle, 30, of Bunker Hill, entered the plea in federal court to one count of wire fraud, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said in a news release.
Engle co-owned Hearts2Heros, which solicited contributions to create and send care packages to deployed service members, the statement said.
Instead, Engle admitted he took donations from people in West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia for personal use. The statement said the total loss from the scheme was nearly $287,000.
“Using our brave military personnel who are deployed overseas as a prop for a fraud scheme is deplorable conduct,” Powell said. “Such conduct also is detrimental to the work of many wonderful community organizations who genuinely support our military.’’
Engle faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine at sentencing.
Free rides to opioid treatment starts
3CHARLESTON — People addicted to opioids will soon be able to get free public transit to West Virginia treatment centers under a new health department initiative announced Wednesday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said the program with the West Virginia Public Transit Association will begin on March 2, according to a news release.
The health department said both urgent and non-urgent transport will be available within 24 to 72 hours of a request. A person looking to use the service can call or visit the WV transit website for information on eligibility and scheduling.
Funding for the program comes from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
State senator has
trial set on prostitution charge
4CHARLESTON — West Virginia state Sen. Mike Maroney is set to go on trial in April on charges that he solicited a prostitute, officials said last week.
A Marshall County court clerk said the Republican lawmaker had his jury trial scheduled for April 14 following a brief pretrial hearing Friday.
Maroney exchanged text messages to discuss prices and arrange meetings with a woman who has acknowledged being a prostitute, according to a criminal complaint. He also sent her a picture of himself smiling along with a message reading “now can I stop by” after she said she wouldn’t meet without a photo of him.
Police had been investigating the woman and say she has told police she became a prostitute so she could buy heroin, according to the complaint.
Maroney pleaded not guilty, turned himself in in August and was released on a $4,500 bond. His attorney did not immediately return a message seeking comment Friday.
After the charges emerged, Republican Senate President Mitch Carmichael issued a statement calling the allegations “deeply disturbing.” The chairwoman of the state Democratic party, Belinda Biafore, has called for Maroney to be removed from the Senate.
Maroney, who represents Marshall County, has still been active at the statehouse this legislative session. He is the chairman of the Senate committee on health and human resources.
Teachers offered computer science program through WVU
5 MORGANTOWN — A West Virginia University program and the state Department of Education are working together to prepare teachers in computer science curriculum, the university said.
Teachers also can receive an advanced credential in computer science after completing the program through the WVU Center for Excellence in STEM Education’s CodeWV program.
The program has already prepared more than 700 West Virginia educators, the school said Thursday in a news release. There is no cost to teachers or schools to participate.
WVU said the program expects to prepare at least one educator at each grade level in K-5 per school, and at least one teacher in each middle and high school.
Elementary teachers complete a one-day workshop. Middle and high school teachers must apply to participate in the five-day summer program. Four follow-up workshops to support teachers in offering the curriculum are then held on Saturdays throughout the following academic year.
