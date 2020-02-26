For a handful of people here, their birthday on Saturday will be 4 times cooler than any of the rest of us experience.
Saturday is, of course, Feb. 29, a date that shows up on the calendar just once every 4 years. It’s a birthday shared by only about 1 in every 1,800 Americans. That works out to maybe 12 or 13 Hampshire County residents out of more than 23,000.
“I never really thought much about the uniqueness of the day until I got older,” admitted Lt. Jamie Carter of the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office.
That might be because his mom made sure to celebrate his birthday a day early in the “off” years, he said.
This year will be birthday No. 11 for the police resource officer at Hampshire High.
Sgt. First Class Andrew McDowell Buser has a 5-year-old son who can’t quite grasp that daddy’s upcoming birthday will only be his 8th.
“I told him by next time he might have had more birthdays than me,” Buser joked.
The Frankfort grad (whose proud mom lives in Paw Paw) revels in the uniqueness of his birthday.
“I think it’s more special because it only occurs every 4 years,” he said.
He likes it so much that he thinks having a son or daughter with a leap year birthday would be fun.
“My wife is a St. Patty Day’s baby, but you know it always has a chance of happening,” said Buser, who is stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma, Wash.
Jennifer Thorne grew up in Hampshire County.
“My favorite memory was sharing my leap year birthday with Mrs. Ruth Rowan and my 2nd-grade class at Slanesville Elementary,” she recalled.
That would have been her 2nd, and this Saturday will be just the 9th for the Fort Ashby resident.
“I love my leap year birthday because it is something unique about me,” says the nursing instructor at Allegany College of Maryland.
