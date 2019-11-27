And lest we forget …
Editor:
Thank you for printing my Letter of Appreciation from the Romney Area Backpack Project in last week's Hampshire Review.
However, I failed to mention the organization which originated the idea for a fundraiser, and covered the cost of using the Hampshire Co-Op location. The Hampshire County Arts Council showed their concern for children of Hampshire County by planning and sponsoring this enjoyable fundraiser. It featured the Cabin Jammers band, which swelled from the scheduled five to around 14 great musicians, representing the varied artists we have in Hampshire County. The Hampshire County Arts Council works hard to keep the arts visible and available in our area. Thank you!
Dorothy Kengla, for Romney Area Backpack Project
