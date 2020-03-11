ROMNEY — A Romney man is in serious but stable condition with 2nd-degree burns after his School Street home caught fire Saturday night.
Authorities would not name the victim because of health privacy laws, but neighbors identified him as Mike Racey.
He was flown by helicopter to Johns Hopkins Burn Center in Baltimore for treatment.
Romney Fire Chief G.T. Parsons said the fire was accidental, ignited from a space heater being operated too close to combustible objects.
“That is a fact that is going in the report,” he said Monday afternoon, after inspecting the site with a state fire marshal’s investigator.
The 11 p.m. call to 911 originally came in as a person in distress in the street. A Romney police officer dispatched to the scene called for fire and ambulance backup.
Parsons said the man was asleep on a couch in the 2-story house when the fire started. The homeowner’s dog was also rescued.
“He was inside looking into the room that was on fire, barking at the room,” Parsons said. “I was able to distract the dog and get him outside.”
The house was a complete loss, Parsons said, assessing the value at $250,000.
Nearly 4 dozen firefighters from Romney, Augusta, Springfield Valley, Burlington and Fort Ashby battled the blaze into the early morning hours.
“A thank-you to all the firemen and all who responded,” neighbor Dot Ruckman posted on Facebook. “I cannot express the hard work these guys do. I witnessed what it is all about and I cannot praise them enough.”
Romney was called back just after 3 p.m. Sunday because the fire rekindled.
