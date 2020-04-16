The drive thru COVID-19 testing site is cancelled in Hampshire Co. today due to a low response. The Hampshire County Health Department will still schedule appointments for next week’s dates.
You MUST be screened and scheduled for an appointment to be tested. Due to limited resources, there are screening requirements for testing. You must meet these specific requirements in order to be tested.
Please call: if you have any questions. 304-496-9640
