Gov. Jim Justice announced today:
- The 10th resident death from COVID-19 happened in Marion County
- Unemployment claims have exceeded 130,000. Normal number would be between 3,000-5,000 in that timeframe
- New methodology for processing claims direct payment right into the bank account or a check instead of a debit card, with no handicap
- All claims should be processed and caught up by next week
- The PPP rolled out for forgivable loans for small business, as of April 1 there have been 5,211 loans approved for a total of $1.54 billion
- Regarding schools, "I will not think of putting kids or teachers back in schools unless experts say it's safe. I am hopeful that things will continue to get better."
- A reminder to take the census. http://2020census.gov, via mail or by phone at 844-330-2020.
- Election holiday date will be June 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.