Hampshire County led West Virginia last month in new business growth, the secretary of state has reported.
Thirteen new businesses were registered to operate in the county during October, Secretary of State Mac Warner said in a mid-November press release.
“I’m very happy to see it,” said Eileen Johnson, executive director of the Hampshire County Development Authority. “When you look at the trends in Hampshire County with new businesses starting and closing, we’re pretty much in gear.”
The number of business entities in Hampshire County grew from 719 to 732, a 1.81-percent increase.
The 13 registrations included a nonprofit, Bloomin Digital Inc. and a government entity, the City of Romney Board of Parks and Recreation Commission.
The 11 for-profit businesses ranged from trucking to rentals to a young entrepreneur’s farm, Hargen Largent’s Twisted L Farm.
“We have a slight increase and that’s tied to the economy overall improving,” Johnson noted. “A lot seemed to be tied to construction. When we see construction in the region growing, we have an uptick.”
The Secretary of State’s Business and Licensing Division reported that Barbour, Pleasants, Wirt and Marion counties also had notable growth in October.
Statewide, West Virginia saw a 9.04 percent growth in business registrations in the previous 12-month period. The increase in those 12 months was led by Summers County with 17.51 percent growth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.