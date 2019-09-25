When the governor’s burn ban ends, normal fall fire season rules will begin, prohibiting daytime burning among other things.
From Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 every year, state law bars burning from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The law also requires individuals who are burning to create a 10-foot wide safety strip with no flammable materials around the burn area.
Fires must be attended until they are extinguished and only plant material may be burned.
“Only vegetative material produced on site can be burned,” said regional forester Bill Pownell with the West Virginia Division of Forestry. “They can’t haul it in from somewhere else.”
Debris burnings are one of the most common cases for out-of-control fires, Pownell said.
Individuals responsible for fires that end up escaping and spreading are subject to fines, which range from $100 to $1,000, plus a civil penalty of $200.
Public businesses and utilities can pursue obtaining permits for $125 issued by the local Division of Forestry. While permits are not for residential use, farms may apply for permits at no cost.
For individuals planning an early morning or evening burn, some safety advice is to call a 911 operator to let them know you’re planning a controlled burn in the event that a passerby sees the fire and reports it.
The non-emergency number for the county’s 911 and emergency services center is 304-822-6000.
